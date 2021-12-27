Vedanta's committee of directors approves raising up to 1,000 cr via NCDs

"...committee of directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 27, 2021, considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non‐convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value ₹10,00,000, each aggregating up to ₹1,000 crores," the company informed the stock exchanges.