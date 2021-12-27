Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vedanta's committee of directors approves raising up to 1,000 cr via NCDs

1 min read . 05:38 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

In this regard, Vedanta had passed resolutions on May 07, 2019, and October 03, 2020.

Vedanta Ltd on Monday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. 

"...committee of directors at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 27, 2021, considered and approved offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 10,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non‐convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value 10,00,000, each aggregating up to 1,000 crores," the company informed the stock exchanges. 

Also read: Vedanta makes a resounding $15-bn chip bet

In this regard, the oil & gas and metals company had passed resolutions on May 07, 2019, and October 03, 2020.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd, is one of the world’s leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia. 

Anil Agarwal-led mining group Vedanta Resources had recently withdrawn cases against the government in the Delhi High Court and before an international arbitration tribunal to settle a 20,495 crore retrospective tax dispute.

The Vedanta Ltd stock closed at 340.20, down 5.60 or 1.62 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

