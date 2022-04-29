Vedanta's massive dividend payout triggers rally in parent's bonds

Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Mumbai-listed company paid out about $2.2 billion to shareholders in the year ended March. S&P Global Ratings had flagged last month that dividends from Vedanta Ltd., which is 70%-owned by its London-based parent, will likely contribute to a large part of Vedanta Resources’ debt servicing as refinancing over the next six months becomes more challenging.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}