Vedanta's Sterlite Power hires JM Financial and Axis Capital for IPO

The IPO will mainly consist of new shares, and more bankers may be added as plans progress, one of the people said

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has hired JM Financial and Axis Capital for a planned initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has hired JM Financial and Axis Capital for a planned initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm, part of the Vedanta group, plans to raise about 30 billion rupees ($403 million) in the financial year through March, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. A prospectus is expected to be filed by September, they added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The firm, part of the Vedanta group, plans to raise about 30 billion rupees ($403 million) in the financial year through March, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. A prospectus is expected to be filed by September, they added. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The IPO will mainly consist of new shares, and more bankers may be added as plans progress, one of the people said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.