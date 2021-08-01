Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Vedanta's Sterlite Power hires JM Financial and Axis Capital for IPO

Vedanta's Sterlite Power hires JM Financial and Axis Capital for IPO

(Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 03:41 PM IST Bloomberg

The IPO will mainly consist of new shares, and more bankers may be added as plans progress, one of the people said

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, has hired JM Financial and Axis Capital for a planned initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm, part of the Vedanta group, plans to raise about 30 billion rupees ($403 million) in the financial year through March, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. A prospectus is expected to be filed by September, they added.

The IPO will mainly consist of new shares, and more bankers may be added as plans progress, one of the people said.

Emails to Sterlite Power, Axis Capital and JM Financial weren’t answered outside of business hours in Mumbai on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

