Vedantu becomes fifth edtech to achieve unicorn status with fresh fundraise

"Even before the pandemic, Vedantu was almost doubling to tripling its (revenue) growth annually. As schools begin opening up, we continue to register three-fold growth across our key metrics and feel this will sustain in the coming years as well. Further, we will continue our focus on the K-12 segment since online penetration continues to be barely 5% for this segment, leaving a large headroom to grow," said Krishna in an interaction with Mint.