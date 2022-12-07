Vedantu gives pink slips to 385 employees2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 06:55 PM IST
- Vedantu Innovation Pvt. Ltd became the latest company to let go of employees as edtech firms chase profitability over growth
Indian edtech startups have laid off over 7000 employees as the sector continues to experience upheaval with private capital drying up in the post-pandemic world. Tiger Global-backed Vedantu Innovation Pvt. Ltd became the latest company to let go of employees as edtech firms chase profitability over growth.