Online tutoring firm Vedantu said that it plans to hire 2,500 employees between April and June 2021, taking its employee count from 6,000 currently to 8,500. The company will hire across functions—product, technology, academics, business, and marketing—to fuel and support the next phase of growth and build momentum, it said in a statement.

In 2020, Vedantu witnessed 6-7x growth with 75 million hours of classes delivered across its platform and with the number of students attending these classes growing exponentially to 6.3 million across the K-12 category and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET.

"With the boom in online learning adoption, we aim to hire highly driven and inspired individuals who can become part of the Vedantu mission. We are further expanding our presence in tier-II and tier-III markets, and with a strong team we aim to impact many more lives and grow from strength to strength," said Vamsi Krishna, chief executive officer, and co-founder, Vedantu.

The new hires will be at entry and mid-level from India’s B-schools and engineering institutes. With a focus on providing career opportunities to professionals such as product developers, engineers, academic counsellors, and marketing, Vedantu is recruiting from across the country to create a diverse talent pool.

Vedantu offers live interactive classes to students in the K-12 (Kindergarten to class 12) space, for all major boards and competitive exams such as the JEE and NEET.

During the pandemic, it entered the early learner segment with Vedantu SuperKids, its coding programme for 6-12 year olds, besides launching a reading programme.

It is the third most valued edtech startup after Byju’s and Unacademy.

