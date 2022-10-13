The online learning platform Vedantu bought a majority stake in Ace Creative Learning Pvt. Ltd, commonly known as Deeksha in a deal that closed at $40 million. Deeksha, which is Karnataka's leading test preparation platform for board and competitive exam coaching for students in grades 11 and 12 will bring close to 13,000 of its students to Vendatu's platform and will leverage Vedantu's strong credentials in LIVE classes, educational technology and pedagogical content.

Since 1998, Deeksha has created over 65,000 success stories through its 39 centers in three states. The goal of this collaboration is to use Vedantu's technology and integrate it into offline centers to create a scalable hybrid model that provides affordable access to quality teaching even in remote Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns.

Through collaboration with schools and colleges, this initiative will strengthen Deeksha's pioneered learning model, which specializes in competitive exam prep in tandem with board exam prep.

“Together Vedantu and Deeksha will revolutionize the way education is imparted, improve the quality of the learning system as a whole, and help students to achieve their true potential with outstanding learning outcomes," the company said in a press release.

Vamsi Krishna, CEO, and Co-Founder, Vedantu said, “With this acquisition, our mission is to empower and scale Deeksha’s current learning model by deploying our disruptive in-house hybrid technology to reach the masses in remote areas and create impact at scale. This culmination of online and offline capabilities will help us expand our hybrid learning initiatives."

"We endeavor to change India’s learning curve through definitive outcomes at the back of our strong passion for delivering quality learning. This impact will be possible because of the shared vision, mission, values, and culture of our two organizations," she added

Dr. Sridhar, Co-Founder, Deeksha said, “Through this partnership, we will leverage Vedantu’s LIVE Class platform for our students and provide a hybrid solution that maximizes learning outcomes through personalized learning algorithms. Vedantu’s hybrid learning model will also enable us to provide the same “Deeksha Experience" to millions of students in smaller towns and cities at an affordable cost."