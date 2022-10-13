Vedantu to take majority stake in Deeksha for $40 million2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 05:08 PM IST
- Deeksha is one of the leading K-12 test prep players in Karnataka and this strategic partnership will further Vedantu’s hybrid strategy
The online learning platform Vedantu bought a majority stake in Ace Creative Learning Pvt. Ltd, commonly known as Deeksha in a deal that closed at $40 million. Deeksha, which is Karnataka's leading test preparation platform for board and competitive exam coaching for students in grades 11 and 12 will bring close to 13,000 of its students to Vendatu's platform and will leverage Vedantu's strong credentials in LIVE classes, educational technology and pedagogical content.