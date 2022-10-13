Vedantu to take majority stake in Deeksha for $40 million

The online learning platform Vedantu bought a majority stake in Ace Creative Learning Pvt. Ltd, commonly known as Deeksha in a deal that closed at $40 million. Deeksha, which is Karnataka's leading test preparation platform for board and competitive exam coaching for students in grades 11 and 12 will bring close to 13,000 of its students to Vendatu's platform and will leverage Vedantu's strong credentials in LIVE classes, educational technology and pedagogical content.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}