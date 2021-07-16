Mumbai: Veeda Clinical Research Ltd, a full-service clinical research organisation (CRO), on Friday said that it has acquired a controlling 50.1% stake in Bioneeds India Pvt Ltd, after acquiring a significant minority stake earlier in March.

Earlier in June this year, Veeda had also received an equity investment of $16 million led by private equity fund, Sabre Partners and HNIs like Pranabh Mody (of JB Chemicals), Havells family office, Nikhil Vora (founder of Sixth Sense Ventures), Arjun Bhartia (of Jubilant), amongst others.

“Growing R&D budgets of global pharmaceutical companies is the opportunity that Veeda and Bioneeds expect to capitalise on. As per the “Clinical Research Organization (CRO) Market Report" dated May 2021 prepared and released by Frost & Sullivan (India) Private Limited, India is becoming an attractive destination for clinical and preclinical research outsourcing supported by quality scientific capability, emergence of the biosimilars industry, increased demand for complex generics and availability of a large number of patient volunteers," the company said in a statement.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Veeda offers a range of early and late phase bioequivalence studies and clinical trials. Veeda has completed several regulatory inspections and is approved by USFDA, UK MHRA, ANVISA (Brazil), and WHO. Veeda has experience in conducting complex clinical studies. In November 2018, a consortium of private equity investors led by CX Partners Fund 2 acquired a majority stake in Veeda.

“We believe we have made progress over the last three months in leveraging capabilities across Veeda, Ingenuity and Bioneeds for integrated solutions to our clients. We are working towards further aligning our capabilities, systems, processes and people to capitalise the full potential of our combination," said Ajay Tandon, Managing Director, Veeda.

Dr. Vinaya Babu, Founder and Managing Director of Bioneeds said “We believe that what we are seeing represents significant traction in our preclinical, biopharma and drug development services, where we continue to invest in to enhance capabilities. we are very excited by the prospects ahead"

