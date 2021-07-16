Veeda Clinical Research acquires majority stake in Bioneeds preclinical

“Growing R&D budgets of global pharmaceutical companies is the opportunity that Veeda and Bioneeds expect to capitalise on. As per the “Clinical Research Organization (CRO) Market Report" dated May 2021 prepared and released by Frost & Sullivan (India) Private Limited, India is becoming an attractive destination for clinical and preclinical research outsourcing supported by quality scientific capability, emergence of the biosimilars industry, increased demand for complex generics and availability of a large number of patient volunteers," the company said in a statement.