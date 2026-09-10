Veefin Solutions begins process for migration to BSE mainboard, direct listing on NSE

Veefin Solutions on 9 September announced the beginning of the process for migration of its shares from the BSE SME to the BSE mainboard and proposed direct listing on the NSE mainboard.

In an exchange filing on 9 September, Veefin Solutions said it had "submitted its information memorandum dated 8 September 2026 to BSE for migration and will also file an application for direct listing on NSE after receipt of requisite approval from BSE in accordance with the applicable regulatory and exchange requirements."

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According to the company's exchange filing, the information memorandum covers 2,55,39,417 fully paid-up shares of face value ₹10 each, and it has not proposed to sell or offer any shares pursuant to the information memorandum.

The company said the proposed migration from the BSE SME to the BSE mainboard and the proposed direct listing on NSE is subject to the applicable regulatory, statutory and exchange approvals.

Since its listing on the BSE SME on 5 July 2023, Veefin has expanded its technology platform and product portfolio across multiple areas, including supply chain finance, trade finance, cash management, digital banking, loan origination, loan management and collections, etc.

“The proposed migration to the mainboard is an important milestone in Veefin’s journey. Since our listing on the SME platform in 2023, we have significantly expanded our product portfolio, customer ecosystem and international presence. This step reflects the evolution of Veefin as an enterprise banking technology company and marks an important phase in our journey as we continue to build scalable technology platforms for financial institutions globally,” said Raja Debnath, Co-founder and Managing Director, Veefin Solutions.

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Veefin Solutions financial performance The company's standalone profit after tax for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) was ₹18.20 crore compared to ₹11.15 crore in FY25. Its total revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹74.32 crore compared to ₹37.81 crore in FY25, according to the company's annual report for FY26.

On a consolidated basis, its total revenue stood at ₹352.3 crore for FY26 against ₹80.44 crore in the previous year. Net profit came at ₹31.96 crore compared to ₹16.26 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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