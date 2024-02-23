Vellayan Subbiah is the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Mumbai: Vellayan Subbiah, chairman of Cholamandalam Finance and executive vice-chairman of Tube Investments of India, has been named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subbiah was selected as the winner for his bold strategies to transform existing businesses while seizing new opportunities through acquisitions and diversification, which not only helped him grow his group companies to unprecedented scale but also created four times increase in shareholder value in just three years, as per a press statement from EY.

He was chosen by a nine-member independent jury led by K.V. Kamath, the former chairman of ICICI Bank.

Venu Srinivasan, the chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Co., was conferred with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition for his decades of performance leading the company and his contributions to the two-wheeler industry in India.

Meanwhile, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, was conferred with a Special Jury Award for his leadership of the Tata group and his contributions to nation-building, as per the press statement. “His bold strategies of strengthening the core businesses, enabling group synergies, focusing on scale while creating a strong and empowered team have bolstered the Group’s market position and doubled its market capitalization from US$170 billion to an astounding US$365 billion," the statement read.

