Venezuela Opposition Spurns Pact to Recognize July Vote Results
(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s opposition refused to seal a pact proposed by President Nicolás Maduro to force candidates to recognize the results of the July 28 presidential election, raising tensions between the parties ahead of the vote.