Companies
Venezuela to supply oil to OVL in lieu of $600 million dividend
Summary
- Meanwhile, union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh said that there are no talks underway with oil marketing companies for a revision in petrol and diesel prices
NEW DELHI : ONGC Videsh will get oil supplies from Venezuela in lieu of dividend worth $600 million for its 40% stake in the San Cristobal field, said Pankaj Jain, secretary, union ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more