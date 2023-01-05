Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Venkat Shastry joins Allegis Group as India MD

Venkat Shastry joins Allegis Group as India MD

1 min read . 03:54 PM ISTDevina Sengupta
Venkat Shastry joins Allegis Group as India MD

  • Venkat will be responsible for overall business in India with a focus on revenue, profitability, and customer excellence.

Talent solutions provider Allegis Group, ropes in Venkat Shastry- a former partner at executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles in India as the India regional managing director.

Shastry succeeds Pravin Tatavarti who stepped down from the role at the end of 2022. As part of Allegis, Venkat will be responsible for overall business in India with a focus on revenue, profitability, and customer excellence. Shastry will provide strategic insights to the India team and drive significant value and scale by impacting talent transformation programs.

“India’s talent dividend is driving a competitive advantage at global tech firms as they adopt a digital-first talent playbook to succeed in the new normal," said Shastry in a statement.

Prior to Heidrick & Struggles, Shastry was with Korn Ferry as office managing director based in Bengaluru. He was part of the founding teams at Stanton Chase India and People One Consulting which were acquired by Recruit Holdings and Adecco, respectively.

“I believe the combination of his leadership traits and experience within the IT services industry and talent markets, and his genuine interest in growing leaders makes him an excellent fit for our already strong leadership team," said Richard Waag, President, Allegis Group APAC in a statement.

Allegis is a $14.5 billion organization with a presence in over 500 plus global locations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
