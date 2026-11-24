NEW DELHI : Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality Ltd plans to spend around ₹1,350 crore on its six upcoming hotel projects, using money generated by its existing business and borrowings, as it looks to expand its luxury hotel portfolio without raising fresh equity.
NEW DELHI : Blackstone-backed Ventive Hospitality Ltd plans to spend around ₹1,350 crore on its six upcoming hotel projects, using money generated by its existing business and borrowings, as it looks to expand its luxury hotel portfolio without raising fresh equity.
The projects will add 421 rooms to its portfolio and are expected to generate around ₹250 crore in annual earnings once they are fully operational, the company’s chief executive Ranjit Batra told Mint.
The projects will add 421 rooms to its portfolio and are expected to generate around ₹250 crore in annual earnings once they are fully operational, the company’s chief executive Ranjit Batra told Mint.
Ventive operates 14 hotels with about 2,200 rooms across India and the Maldives. The business generates around ₹800 crore in free cash flow annually and has more than ₹500 crore in cash, Batra said. Its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio stood at 1.6 times in September 2026. It will allow this to rise to two times its current level as it expands, he added. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
“We are well-positioned to fund this expansion through internal accruals and debt,” Batra said. The company will also consider joint ventures and funds raised from the sale of branded residences to support its projects, without issuing fresh shares.
Backed by Blackstone and Pune-based Panchshil Realty, its properties include five-star deluxe properties such as The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott in Pune, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and hotels operated under brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Minor International and Atmosphere Core.
Its other properties include Marriott Suites Pune, Courtyard by Marriott Pune Hinjewadi, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune, Chinchwad, Oakwood Residence Naylor Road Pune, and Hilton Goa. The company also has around 3.4 million square feet of office space, which provides rental income.
Open to acquisitions
Ventive is also looking to buy hotels, adding 300-400 rooms through acquisitions by fiscal year 2030-31 (FY31). It expects these properties to contribute around ₹200 crore in annual earnings. The company has more than ₹500 crore in cash and will use this, along with borrowings, to pursue opportunities in leisure, lifestyle, wellness and business destinations. “We remain selective, with a minimum 12% return hurdle for acquisitions,” Batra said.
The company will consider buying a property only if it expects to earn this return. It also has an opportunity to make offers for properties covering another 1,200-odd rooms, and if it chooses to pursue these properties, it could take its portfolio beyond the 4,000-room target it has set for FY31, Batra said.
It is targeting operating earnings of ₹2,000-2,200 crore by FY31, nearly double the ₹1,094 crore it reported in FY26. Batra expects most of this growth to come from its existing hotels, with over 80% of the earnings coming from the current portfolio. New hotel projects and acquisitions are expected to contribute 9% each, according to its investor presentation filed on BSE today.
The company expects its hotel business to grow at a low-double-digit rate, helped by higher room rates, higher occupancy, and better cost control. It expects occupancy at its Indian hotels to reach 70-75%, while occupancy in the Maldives could rise to 64%, Batra said.
Development pipeline
Its current development pipeline includes an 80-room Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Maharashtra's Sahyadri Hills, a 161-room Marriott hotel in Varanasi, a 73-room Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Sri Lanka and a 24-room Soho House in Delhi. It is also redeveloping a hotel in Goa under the Hilton brand and adding rooms to its AC by Marriott property in Bengaluru.
The Sahyadri Hills project, spread across more than 420 acres, is expected to open its first phase of 80 rooms in FY29. Ventive expects it to generate around ₹50 crore in annual earnings once fully operational. The property will focus on luxury stays, wellness and branded residences.
In Pune, where Ventive operates around 1,200 rooms, the company estimates that it has a 65% share of the luxury hotel market. It also operates 515 rooms in the Maldives, where its presentation puts luxury hotel rates at $1,200-1,300 a night. Its plans come as it looks to grow through a mix of new hotels, acquisitions and better earnings from its existing properties.
The company has said its FY31 targets are based on management estimates and could change depending on market conditions and the pace of project completion, Batra added.
Ventive competes with listed hotel asset owners such as Chalet Hotels, Juniper Hotels, SAMHI Hotels and Brigade Hotel Ventures.