MUMBAI: Early stage venture capital investor 3one4 Capital, founded by Pranav and Siddarth Pai, sons of former Infosys director T.V. Mohandas Pai, on Wednesday said it has elevated Nruthya Madappa to the position of director.

Madappa had joined the firm as principal and head of growth and capital development in 2020 and has successfully led topline and capital growth for the portfolio at 3one4 Capital, the VC firm said. She has been involved in helping the firm’s portfolio companies and founders plan and achieve financial and strategic objectives including capital raises, revenue acceleration, M&A, and exits.

Prior to 3one4 Capital, Madappa led investments in over 25 companies as the managing partner at The CoWrks Foundry, an early-stage business accelerator. She had also established global partnerships with Yale and Columbia University for the programme.

The firm closed a total of 51 deals in 2021 - 28 early stage (pre-seed, seed and pre-series A) and 23 growth and late stage (Series A and above) and 11 follow-on rounds at higher valuations from top-tier local and global VCs, PEs, and strategic investors.

“Nruthya has channelled her years of technical and operating experience towards building a partnership-oriented approach that acts as a force multiplier and supports the exponential growth of our portfolio. Her dedication to enhancing our deep involvement model has delivered tangible results, while aligning with the firm’s core principles of intentional," said Pranav Pai, Managing Partner, said,

With its third early-stage fund and its fifth fund overall, the firm now manages a combined corpus of ₹2,300 crore ($300 million) and a portfolio of over 70 investments across the early stage.

