Venture Capital funding in India plunges over by 67% during Jan-Oct this year: GlobalData
India continues to rank among top five markets for VC funding activity globally and in fact, accounts for 5.4% of the total number of VC funding deals that were announced between January-October 2023 timeframe.
India witnessed a decrease in venture capital (VC) funding deals, with a total of 920 deals announced during January-October 2023. This marked a 38.6% decline compared to the 1499 VC deals reported in the same period of 2022, revealed a report by GlobalData.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message