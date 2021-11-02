Venture capital hasn’t given up on China

That includes biotechnology and semiconductor firms, which had already established themselves as investor darlings over the past couple of years. The Huawei saga has exposed how dependent China is on foreign semiconductors. Investors also see opportunities in healthcare given China’s aging population and continuing reforms in the sector. Chinese mRNA technology company Suzhou Abogen Biosciences raised more than $700 million in August. Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer raised around $510 million in September including from some state-backed funds. And electric-vehicle maker Leap Motor and AVIC Lithium Battery were also among some of Asia’s largest private deals last quarter, according to data provider CB Insights.