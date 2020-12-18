Venture capital’s banner year masks diverging sector

Venture capital’s banner year masks diverging sector5 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- Amid the pandemic, top firms spurred record-breaking year, while others struggled
The venture-capital industry had a stellar year amid the pandemic, at least on the surface.
A handful of top venture-capital firms raised massive funds of $1 billion and more, which propelled the sector to set new records for the year. Collectively, firms raised more capital than ever before and deployed it at a stunning clip during an economic upheaval that many in March predicted would chill the industry.
