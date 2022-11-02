Venture capital stays hot with investors even as markets cool

There is sure to be some pain along the way. Venture firms will need to mark down their portfolios to reflect public market declines. With little opportunity for startups to go public, there will be fewer exits for venture funds and less money to return to their limited partners. Venture partners said they expect some startups’ valuations to stay stagnant for years, and the number of startups in their portfolio that go out of business to rise by roughly 10%.

