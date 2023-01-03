Venture capitalists offer predictions for this year’s fundraising market2 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Last year saw a ‘shift toward austerity’ for venture capital. Will 2023 bring more of the same?
Venture investors saw a reshaped landscape last year. Both the startup fundraising market and venture capitalists’ own ability to raise new funds were turned upside down after a red-hot 2021 in which easy money was the overarching theme. What will this year bring?