Venture capitalists offer predictions for this year’s fundraising market

Blair Silverberg, co-founder and CEO of Hum Capital, predicts that more limited partners will cut out venture firms. “A looming recession and the VC industry’s 2022 shift toward austerity will send startups in search of new sources of still-available capital in 2023." That will increasingly come from investors such as insurance companies, university endowments and pension funds, he said. These institutions have traditionally leaned on venture capitalists to source deals, conduct diligence and generate returns. “In an effort to get around VC management fees, some LPs have started investing directly in startups over the last decade, and the current macroeconomic environment coupled with new data-driven investing tools will accelerate the trend."