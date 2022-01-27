Venture Catalysts launches Beams Fintech Fund for growth capital funding

"Fintech is consuming an increasingly larger slice of the software pie. We are in fintech 3.0 right now in India, with the first wave of lending and payments companies having received a significant amount of capital and now the capital is moving across segments. Seasoned professionals & high-quality founders are moving out from larger firms to target newer categories to solve the long tail financial services demand in India," said Sagar Agarvwal, co-founder and partner, Beams.