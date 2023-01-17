Home / Companies / News / Venture interest in medical devices holds up, but investors are choosy
Venture interest in medical devices holds up, but investors are choosy
2 min read.06:17 PM ISTBrian Gormley, The Wall Street Journal
Venture capitalists are asking for deeper information before leaping, but the sector offers upsides, like its ability to generate revenue more quickly and the presence of bigger players on the lookout to buy up smaller ones
Venture capitalists are showing strong interest in medical devices, especially startups that have reached or are nearing commercial stage.
While healthcare sectors like biotech saw sharp declines in venture funding in 2022 as rising inflation and interest rates drove capital away from higher-risk companies, investment in medical devices fell only modestly last year, according to Silicon Valley Bank.
Venture funding for U.S. and European medical-device startups declined to $8.5 billion in 2022 from $9.2 billion the previous year, according to SVB.
Developers of medical devices—things like instruments or implants to treat heart disease or back pain, for instance—typically have shorter development cycles than their biotech counterparts and can often generate revenue relatively quickly. That also appeals at a time when financial markets are wobbling, observers said.
For example, companies have the option of using their capital to rapidly grow revenue or work their way to profitability, said Jonathan Norris, managing director, healthcare for SVB.
Besides that, several large medical-technology companies, and some midtier ones, regularly try to add new products by purchasing smaller medical-device players, said Zack Scott, a general partner of venture firm Norwest Venture Partners.
“That dynamic of having large strategics that frequently acquire assets maintains that steady state of investment and exit activity," Dr. Scott said.
Medical-device startups aren’t immune to today’s restrictive financing climate, however, and later-stage companies have an edge when fundraising, some observers said. Investors are paying more attention to where startups are in the process of securing Food and Drug Administration approval—and whether the company has enough cash to make it to that milestone, said Mark Goldwasser, chief executive officer of Ceros Financial Services.
“There is still a lot of capital that’s trying to get dispersed into technology," said Mark Toland, managing director of venture firm BioStar Capital and CEO of medical-device startup Amplitude Vascular Systems Inc., which recently closed a $20 million venture round led by BioStar.
“For companies fundraising, they should expect a deeper level of due diligence from venture-capital firms," Mr. Toland said. “They’re going a couple layers deeper than they previously did."
Volta Medical, a French startup legally known as Substrate HD, develops artificial intelligence-based software to assist electrophysiologists as they treat heart arrhythmias. Early this month, Volta said it raised €36 million ($38 million) in new venture capital. That was more than the €25 million it had earlier planned for the round, said Co-founder and CEO Théophile Mohr Durdez.
Volta, whose investors include Vensana Capital, plans to use the financing to prepare for full-scale U.S. commercialization and tasks such as clinical trials and new product development.
The trial data and regulatory clearances the company has gathered helped it raise the financing despite the downturn in venture investment, Mr. Durdez said.