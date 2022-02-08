Ventureast eyes first crypto bet as regulations become clear

In 2022 as well, Ventureast is looking at around five full and partial exits. Two of the exits is expected to happen through the initial public offering (IPO) route. Its packaged organic food firm Sresta Natura Bioproducts has already filed draft papers with the market regulator for an IPO and Ventureast is expected to sell a significant portion of its stake in the process. It is also expected to exit during the IPO of its healthcare company that is soon expected to file draft papers, added Naru without disclosing further details.