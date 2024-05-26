Venturi Partners looks at launching India-focused fund for family offices
The Asian private-equity firm, which has invested in Livspace, Country Delight and Orchid schools, could raise as much as $100 million for its first India fund, managing director Rishika Chandan said.
Asian private-equity firm Venturi Partners is considering raising a $75-100 million fund in India to invest in local consumer-focused growth-stage companies, managing director Rishika Chandan said in an interview. The fund, likely to be launched later this year, will be pooled from top family offices in India, Chandan added.