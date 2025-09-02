Venturi Partners announces first close of $150 million for its second fund

Consumer-focused Venturi Partners has announced the first close of its second fund at $150 million. The growth-stage firm is targeting an overall size of $225 million with Fund II and expects to completely close it by June 2026.

With the new fund, launched in March, Venturi will invest in companies in consumer startups, mostly in south and southeast Asia, that are looking to raise funds in Series B to Series D rounds, according to a release.

The Singapore-based firm will invest in 10 companies over the fund's lifecycle, with cheque sizes ranging between $15 and $40 million. Venturi is also giving its limited partners, those who have contributed to Fund II's creation, the option to co-invest alongside the firm in a 1:1 ratio.

"This strong response validates our investment thesis and the strength of our unique team that we have built over the last five years,” said Nicholas Cator, founder and managing partner at Venturi Partners, in a release.

Amid global volatility, India continues to emerge as a strong growth market, creating a compelling long-term investment opportunity that aligns well with our strategy, said Rishika Chandan, managing partner at Venturi Partners. "With our hands-on operating expertise, we are confident we will deliver strong returns,” Chandan added.

The firm's first fund was sized at $180 million, raised from prominent families in Europe and Asia, back in 2022. Through the first fund, Venturi invested in seven companies across education, food and beverage, beauty and personal care, retail, and home interiors.

Portfolio companies of the firm include Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, K-12 Techno Services and Just Quick Run. There are eight more planned investments from Fund I that have yet to be announced.

Country Delight raised $108 million in a Series D round in 2022, led by Venturi Partners and Singapore's state-owned investment firm Temasek.

Last year, it acquired a minority stake in ed-tech K-12 Techno Services from Navneet Education for $27 million.