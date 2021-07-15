Venus Remedies enters consumer healthcare business

NEW DELHI: Venus Remedies Ltd, a research-driven pharmaceutical company, on Thursday launched a dedicated consumer healthcare division, foraying into the Rs30,000-crore consumer healthcare market in India.

Engaging its R&D department Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), the company’s consumer healthcare division will come up with a wide range of products covering crucial pain management, gastroenterology, hygiene, stress management, and vitamins and supplements.

“We have charted a roadmap for addressing the needs of modern-day Indian consumers...We have entered this OTC space at an ideal time to cater to their specific requirements," Saransh Chaudhary, president, global critical care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, VMRC, said.

To begin with, the newly launched division has introduced its holistic pain management solution R3SET wherein the three “Rs" denote Relief, Revive and Restore. Focused on everyday healthcare solutions, the product line under this segment will help people deal with lifestyle-associated pains more effectively through a 360-degree self-care approach that blends latest technologies with time-tested natural remedies.

While the consumer healthcare industry in India is poised to grow at a rate of 12-15% per annum, the pain management segment is among the largest, accounting for 30% of the industry.

"Given that the pandemic has made everyone pause and ponder about health issues, consumers are more inclined to work on their lifestyle-related problems while continuing with their regular lives without any discomfort. Our advanced research team has been working on products that have the capability to not only give relief but can also be used for a prolonged period without any side-effects," said Gurpreet Gill, head, consumer healthcare division, Venus Remedies.

Amongst the other launches is Sterloc, a Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl)-based natural disinfectant which is emerging as the first line of defence in the fight against Covid-19 due to its efficacy in sanitising public places, offices and even hospitals and quarantine facilities where the viral load is much higher. A powerful, non-toxic, all-natural and completely safe oxidising agent, Sterloc can kill 99.99% of viruses, including the novel coronavirus, and other emerging pathogens in just 15 seconds.

