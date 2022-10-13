Veranda Learning arm to acquire JK Shah Classes for 337.82 crore

Speaking about the acquisition, Mr. Kalpathi S. Suresh, Chairman and Executive Director, Veranda Learning Solutions, said, “We are happy to announce that today we have successfully achieved an important milestone. This acquisition is a crucial breakthrough into high-demand courses such as Chartered Accountancy (CA), as well as, a bouquet of financial and commerce courses. We believe ,with Veranda’s strength and technological capabilities coupled with J. K. Shah Classes' strong brand recognition and legacy, we will both reach greater heights in the coming years. Veranda will leverage its expertise to establish J. K. Shah Classes’ presence in the South, North and East of India, along with strengthening their online and hybrid offerings. In our journey to become a one-stop shop for all the educational needs of students at a reasonable price, we at Veranda are committed to adding specialised companies to our portfolio. We believe this acquisition will drive strong profitability for Veranda going ahead."

