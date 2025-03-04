Zepto chief executive officer (CEO) Aadit Palicha on Tuesday, March 4, called out Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal that the quick commerce giant is losing ₹250 crore per quarter. Palicha took to LinkedIn and refuted Goyal's statement published in an Economic Times report that quick commerce is burning ₹500 crore per quarter, substantially 'more than half of that by Zepto'.