Zepto chief executive officer (CEO) Aadit Palicha on Tuesday, March 4, called out Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal that the quick commerce giant is losing ₹250 crore per quarter. Palicha took to LinkedIn and refuted Goyal's statement published in an Economic Times report that quick commerce is burning ₹500 crore per quarter, substantially 'more than half of that by Zepto'.
Zepto chief claims as per Goyal's statement, Zepto is losing ₹2,500 crore per quarter, which is not true.
More to come
