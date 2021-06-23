Verizon appoints Vijayaraman Subramanian as VP and MD for India

Verizon appoints Vijayaraman Subramanian as VP and MD for India1 min read . 12:33 PM IST
BENGALURU: Verizon India, the global capability centre of American telecommunications conglomerate Verizon Communications Inc., has appointed Vijayaraman Subramanian as the vice president and managing director.
In his new role, Subramanian will play a key role in spearheading and evolving Verizon India as a strategic development centre and an emerging innovation hub. He aims to drive cutting-edge technology capabilities like 5G for Verizon.
Subramanian takes over this role from Kalyani Sekar who moved to the US to take on a global leadership role within the organization.
Subramanian who has been with Verizon India since its inception in 2001, has led multiple business teams and has played a significant role in driving comprehensive solutions for Verizon’s network and technology needs.
Prior to this new role, Subramanian was the interim head for Verizon India, leading the transformational journey of the organization. He has also been integral to organization-wide initiatives like talent transformation, driving innovation through intrapreneurship, and engaging with the external ecosystem including startups and academia, the company said.
