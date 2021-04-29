Verizon explores sale of media assets, including parts of Yahoo and AOL
- Private-equity firms including Apollo are among possible bidders for Verizon media assets, sources say
Verizon Communications Inc. is exploring a sale of assets including Yahoo and AOL, as the telecommunications giant looks to exit an expensive and unsuccessful bet on digital media.
The sales process, which includes private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc., could lead to a deal worth $4 billion to $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter—assuming there is one. Other details couldn’t be learned.
