Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion to Apollo

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion to Apollo

AP Photo
4 min read . 10:07 PM IST MIRIAM GOTTFRIED, The Wall Street Journal

  • Wireless giant retreats from digital-media sector in deal with private-equity firm

Apollo Global Management Inc. agreed to pay about $5 billion to acquire Yahoo and AOL from Verizon Communications Inc. as the wireless company exits its ill-fated foray into the media business.

The private-equity firm is paying $4.25 billion in cash for a 90% share of the media assets. Verizon will keep a 10% stake and $750 million of additional preferred stock in the new company, called Yahoo, that will be formed to operate the business.

