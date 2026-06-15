MUMBAI: Global private equity firm Verlinvest is sharpening its focus on India, expanding deal sizes and moving further down the capital stack as it concentrates more of its Asia strategy on the country and doubles down on consumer-facing businesses in its fastest-growing market.
Verlinvest deepens India push with larger cheques, new sector bets
SummaryThe global PE firm is expanding deal sizes and building a full-stack consumer platform in India through growth and early-stage investing, while warning that weak exits and currency volatility could weigh on returns.
MUMBAI: Global private equity firm Verlinvest is sharpening its focus on India, expanding deal sizes and moving further down the capital stack as it concentrates more of its Asia strategy on the country and doubles down on consumer-facing businesses in its fastest-growing market.
About the Author
Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.
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