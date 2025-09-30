VerSe Innovation achieves 88% revenue growth; cuts burn by 20%, poised for group profitability with AI-led expansion

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India: VerSe Innovation, India’s leading local language technology platform and AI-driven tech company, closed FY25 with robust financial and operational performance. The company delivered strong revenue growth of 88% year-on-year alongside a 20% reduction in EBITDA burn, strengthened monetization and geographic expansion, and accelerated operational efficiency to lay the groundwork for profitable, sustainable scale.

Advertisement

FY25 Performance Highlights: Growth, Efficiency and Diversification. Strong revenue acceleration: • Revenue from operations grew by 88% from INR 1,029 Cr in FY24 to INR 1,930 Cr in FY25

• Total revenue grew by 64% from INR 1,261 Cr in FY24 to INR 2,071 Cr in FY25

• Revenue from operations excluding acquisitions grew by 33% from INR 1,029 Cr in FY24 to INR 1,373 Cr in FY25

Cost discipline: • EBITDA burn (excluding non-cash expenses) improved 20% year-on-year, from INR (920) crore in FY24 to INR (738) crore in FY25.

• EBITDA margin improved from –89% to –38%.

Efficiency gains: • Cost of services as a percentage of revenue from operations fell from 112% in FY24 to 77% in FY25

Advertisement

• Excluding server lease and software charges, the same improved from 83% in FY24 to 56% in FY25

• Other operating expenses (excluding non-cash items) improved to 61% of revenue from operations, down from 77% in FY24.

Road to Profitability: Breakeven in H2FY26: VerSe Innovation is approaching EBITDA positivity and expects to achieve group-level break-even and profitability in the second half of FY26. This milestone reflects the company’s disciplined execution across multiple fronts — driven by product innovation, AI-powered automation, fiscal prudence, and sustained revenue growth.

The company’s path to profitability is driven by: • AI-led monetization: NexVerse.ai, VerSe’s programmatic AdTech engine, enhances advertiser ROI and yields data-driven insights at scale.

• Subscription growth: Dailyhunt Premium, powered by Magzter, extends the platform’s reach into paid, premium content.

Advertisement

• Community and creator engagement: Josh Audio Calling allows users to connect with creators, while VerSe Collab offers a full-stack influencer marketplace to manage creator campaigns with precision and scale.

• Strategic acquisitions: The integration of Magzter (premium content) and ValueLeaf (enterprise engagement solutions) with continued focus on future acquisitions, reinforces VerSe’s commitment to scaling new verticals and deepening monetization across B2B and consumer ecosystems.

Looking Ahead With a strong capital position, proven ability to scale platforms, and a relentless focus on AI-powered innovation, VerSe Innovation is positioned to lead India’s next digital growth wave. The company remains committed to delivering long-term value for stakeholders as it redefines local-language content, commerce, and community engagement across India and beyond.