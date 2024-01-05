Versuni India, formerly Philips Domestic Appliances, opens a new manufacturing facility in India at Ahmedabad
Versuni India has opened a new factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to manufacture airfryers and garment steamers. The facility will create 1,000 jobs in the next three years.
