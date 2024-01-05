Versuni India (formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances) has opened a new factory at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where it will manufacture airfryers and garment steamers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the company has not shared the amount which it has invested so far but said the current capacity of the Ahmedabad plant is 5,00,000 Air fryers in phase 1 and 2,00,000 Garment Steamers which is scalable to 1 million pieces.

It will create 1,000 jobs in the next three years, which will be a mix of direct and indirect employment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the announcement, Henk de Jong, CEO, Versuni, said, “The inauguration of our Ahmedabad factory exemplifies Versuni’s dedication to India as a strategic growth market, as we continue to deliver exceptional products and services that drive forward our purpose of turning houses into homes. Today, around 70% of the products that we market to consumers in India are produced in this country. We aim to increase this to 90% in the coming years thanks to the strategic decision to open up a new factory in Ahmedabad."

The cornerstone of this facility will be the production of widely acclaimed flagship products including Philips Airfryers and Garment Steamers, embracing the paradigm shift in Indian consumer preferences. In response to the soaring demand, Versuni is manufacturing the Airfryer for the first time in India with a fully integrated automatic robotic coating line.

The facility also adheres to all the global standards, including CE certification, ensuring that our manufacturing processes meet the stringent quality benchmarks demanded by the international market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new factory opening follows Versuni's recent foray into India's home security devices segment in 2023, eliciting an encouraging response in terms of consumer engagement and sales. It aligns with Versuni's commitment to evolving and diversifying its product offerings in response to emerging market needs.

