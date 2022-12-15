Vertex, Encirc sign low carbon hydrogen supply agreement

“This partnership with Vertex Hydrogen will help us to change the face of glass as we aim to produce Net Zero bottles by 2030. Glass is an incredible material and sustainable in so many ways. It has been around since 3500 BC, and by using hydrogen to decarbonise it, we believe it will be the packaging choice for centuries to come," said Adrian Curry, Managing Director, Encirc.

