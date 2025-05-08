Vertex Group aims to bring in USD 40 mn foreign investments to India over next 3 years

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) New York-headquartered Vertex Group on Thursday said it aims to generate approximately USD 40 million in foreign investment over the next three years.

With the ambitious Vision of 2030, aimed at transforming India into a USD 5 trillion economy, the government is positioning key sectors like renewable energy and healthcare to draw substantial foreign investment, enhancing long-term growth prospects, a company statement said.

"The ambition to bring USD 40 million into the Indian economy aligns seamlessly with the government's vision for fostering a robust investment landscape in India," Gagan Arora, Founder & President, Vertex Group, said, adding that the company's goal is also to generate employment opportunities, promote technological advancement, and drive economic growth in various industries.

Vertex Group offers a wide range of services such as performance intelligence, staff augmentation, IT-managed services, and artificial intelligence. The company operates through several divisions: Vertex Global Services, Vertex Next, ILC Solutions, and Vertex Learning.

Vertex Global Services currently operates in seven countries: United States, United Kingdom, India, Philippines, Nepal, UAE and Nigeria.

Arora further noted that as foreign companies look for new markets to expand into, Vertex will act as a bridge to facilitate smooth transitions and operations for international players entering the Indian market.

The company has also launched an innovative end-to-end factory shop tailored for foreign companies, it informed.

"Through this factory shop, we aim to strengthen the country's position in the global economic arena and lead the way in driving foreign investment into the region," he added.

This highlights the company's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for international businesses seeking opportunities and support to thrive within the local market, aligning with the government's vision to attract foreign investment through various initiatives, it stated.

