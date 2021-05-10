Very compact homes will have a limited market now: Tata Realty CEO

Among the real estate trends that are emerging is the need for a ‘wellness’ factor in residential projects. TRIL has been doing that for a while, but we will add a wellness quotient more actively to our projects and it is in line with what the Tatas have always thought of. Senior living friendly homes will also generate interest going forward, and we would add basic features to our projects on this front. We are also surprised that everybody wants bigger homes now, with additional study and workspaces. Thankfully, we didn't make very small homes other than in the affordable category. This is sort of reverse trend after everyone had started making compact homes. Very compact homes will have a limited market now.