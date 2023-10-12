‘Very concerned about Lava chief Rai’s arrest’

New Delhi: The arrest of a top Lava International Ltd executive is concerning given the phonemaker’s position as a leading Indian brand in the growing smartphone industry, Union minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Hari Om Rai, co-founder, chairman and managing director of Lava, as well as three officials linked to China’s Vivo over money-laundering charges.

“We are obviously very concerned about it. We do not know all the facts, but Lava as a company has been an Indian champion in the important and growing smartphone segment, where India is now becoming one of the world’s largest producers of smartphones. As a brand, we hold Lava to be a very important participant in the smartphone ecosystem, and while I do not know all the facts of it, I hope this is rapidly looked into, and that the right thing is done by Lava and Rai," Chandrasekhar said on the sidelines of an event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 10 October, ED was granted a three-day custody of the four officials mentioned above, including Rai, after it said the arrested officials were “evasive" and “non-cooperative" in questioning. Vivo is alleged to have transferred ₹1.25 trillion ($15 billion) to its China headquarters from India since 2014, while not paying any taxes in India. Rai is accused of helping set up Vivo’s India operations.

Lava International is a beneficiary of the Centre’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for domestic smartphone manufacturing. However, the company could not meet the incremental revenue target set under the PLI scheme for FY23.

Chandrasekhar added that concerns around money-laundering also led to crackdowns on the online gaming sector, which saw the influx of “some bad actors". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The government sees legally permissible online gaming as an important part of opportunities before youngsters in India. However, it is clear that there were some bad actors in this sector, who have misused the internet—and in that, there is absolute justification to crack down on them," he said.

However, he added that a consensual framework for the sector has been arrived at. “The framework for permissible online gaming has been finalized, and is now being gradually advocated across all government departments. In the coming months, we think that there will be a much more consistent approach by all government departments to online gaming. This will keep bad actors out, and permit innovation and growth of the ecosystem around online games," Chandrasekhar added.

In April this year, the Centre notified rules for online real-money game operators, which includes the establishment of self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) in the industry, and the need for operators to certify their games through SRBs. However, industry sources told Mint last month that concerns within the Centre on the undue influence of large online gaming firms on industry stakeholders has so far stalled the appointment of the first SRBs in the country. Chandrasekhar, on this note, did not offer a timeline on Thursday, only adding that the appointment of SRBs remains a “work in progress". Last month, a senior ministry official told Mint that the first SRB appointment for the online gaming sector may happen by October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

