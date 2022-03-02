Veteran investor Madhusudan Kela has raised stake in BSE-listed fintech company Choice International Ltd. as per the data updated by the exchange.

The company via rights issue has alloted 60,19,642 fully paid-up rights equity shares to the Madhusudan Kela and PACs on the basis of allotment finalised in consultation with the lead Manager, the registrar to the rights issue and BSE Ltd.

Post the transaction, Madhu Kela now holds 12.15% stake in Choice International.

On Wednesday, Choice International shares were trading 0.35% lower in noon deals at ₹171.85 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹174.90 and a low of ₹165.15.

So far in 2022, the scrip has risen over 33% on year-to-date basis and over 70% in the last one year period.

Choice International is one of India's leading financial services company catering to not only to the domestic market but also across the world. It has been in the industry since 1993 and as on date has expanded to be a go-to finance company for a major chunk of individuals as well as institutions.

Today, Choice International has a plethora of financial services which serve their massive clientele list. Some of the broader services include management consulting, taxation, investment Banking among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.