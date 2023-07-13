Veteran leaders Rajnish Kumar, T V Mohandas Pai to join BYJU's board advisory council3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:26 PM IST
The BYJU'S Advisory Council is poised to bring fresh perspectives and finance acumen to help BYJU'S maintain its position as a global leader in the ed-tech space, according to the company's statement.
Edtech startup BYJU'S announced on July 13 that former State Bank of India chairperson Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai -former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and board member of Infosys will be joining the startup's Advisory Council. The new appointments come after the startup's three key investors–Peak XV Partners, Prosus and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative–resigned from the board leaving CEO Raveendran, co-founders Divya Gokulnath and Riju Ravindran as part of board members.
