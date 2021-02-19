V-Guard Industries promoter sells shares worth 90 cr to fund social cause

Electrical appliances manufacturer V-Guard Industries promoter and chairman emeritus Kochouseph Chittilappilly has sold 40 lakh shares in the company worth ₹90 crore to fund social causes.

"The sale of 40 lakh shares of V-Guard lndustries Ltd executed on February 17, 2021 was to raise funds for two initiatives I have undertaken as part of my commitment to social causes," Chittilappilly said in a regulatory filing.

As per Chittilappilly, the K Chittilappilly Foundation (KCF) was formed to undertake charitable and philanthropic activities and had decided to execute a signature project named "Chittilappilly Square (CS).

The work of the same is in progress and part of the proceeds of stake sale will be utilised for the said project. KCF had been working over the years in the area of entrepreneurial development, he said.

Based on the weighted average price of V-Guard Industries' at ₹225.15 per equity share on February 17, 2021, sale of 40 lakh shares is estimated at ₹90 crore.

Chittilappilly said with a vision to assist entrepreneurs who face shortage of funds to scale up their businesses, by providing credit funds at reasonable rates and terms, they have incorporated a company named K Chittilappilly Capital Pvt. Ltd., which has applied for Certificate of Registration as a NBFC (Non-banking financial company) from RBl.

Part of the proceeds of the stake sale will also be utilised for funding the said initiative, he added.

On Friday,V-Guard Industries scrip closed 2.10% higher at ₹233.80 apiece on BSE.

Earlier this month, V-Guard Industries reported a nearly 77% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹78.24 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020.

It had posted a net profit of ₹44.24 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 32.15 per cent to ₹835.03 crore during the period under review. The same was at ₹631.88 crore in the year-ago period.

