As rivals crowd the aisles, V-Guard makes a high-stakes push into India’s lighting market
Radhika P Nair 6 min read 23 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
A long-avoided category is set to become V-Guard’s next test as it takes on Signify, Havells and a vast unorganized market.
V-Guard Industries is preparing its boldest gamble in years: a late entry into India’s crowded lighting market. It’s the one major space the company has long steered clear of but now sees as essential to completing its transformation from a stabilizer maker into a national electricals powerhouse.
