Chittilappilly concedes this has been a tougher integration than expected. The distribution network for kitchen appliances differed sharply from V-Guard’s core channels, limiting the speed of scale-up. Lighting, he says, will be far smoother: “There is a 90% overlap in distribution when it comes to the lighting category with our current network. Most of the large retailers for lighting are already selling other electrical products of V-Guard, so the entry barrier is much lower."