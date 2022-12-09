V-Guard to buy Sunflame for ₹660 crore1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 11:36 PM IST
The acquisition squares up with V-Guard’s strategy to have a major presence in the domestic kitchen appliances segment
Consumer electrical and electronics major V-Guard Industries will buy Sunflame Enterprises Private Ltd (SEPL) for ₹660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The transaction will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt.