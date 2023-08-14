comScore
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) will avail of a 30-day grace period for paying its annual instalment of spectrum payment, totalling 1,680 crore, along with interest, due on 17 August on account of the acquisition of 5G airwaves last year, the company said on Monday. The company added that one of the promoters will provide 2,000 crore financial support if the company requires funds for making the payment, without specifying the promoter entity.

“The company has received a communication from a promoter group entity confirming that in the event of any fund requirement for meeting its impending payment obligations by the company, it shall provide direct or indirect financial support to the extent of 2,000 crore," it said in another statement.

Meanwhile, Vi’s losses widened from 7,296 crore a year earlier to 7,840 crore in the June quarter, even as revenues rose from 10,410 crore to 10,655 crore during the period.

In Q4FY23, the Aditya Birla Group-promoted telco’s losses stood at 6,419 crore over revenues of 10,532 crore.

Average revenue per user, a key metric of profitability, rose to 139 in the quarter ended 30 June, up from 128 a year ago and 135 in the previous quarter. “The eighth consecutive quarter of growth in average daily revenue, ARPU and 4G subscribers reflects our ability to effectively operate and compete in the market," said Akshaya Moondra, chief executive, Vodafone Idea.

“We remain engaged with lenders for further debt fund raising as well as with other parties for equity or equity-linked fund raising, to make required investments for network expansion, including 5G rollout," he added.

“We are in discussion with various network vendors for finalization of the 5G rollout strategy. We have completed device testing of major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) on our 5G network," Vi said in a statement to the exchanges on Monday.

Vi, where the government is the single largest shareholder, had a gross debt of 2.12 trillion as of June, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of 1.34 trillion, adjusted gross revenue of 66,860 crore due to the government, debt from banks and financial institutions of 9,500 crore, and 16,600 crore. worth optionally convertible debentures.

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
