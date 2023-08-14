Vi avails grace time for spectrum fees; loss up to ₹7,840 cr1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Vodafone Idea will get 30-day grace period for payment of spectrum instalment, while losses widen in Q2
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) will avail of a 30-day grace period for paying its annual instalment of spectrum payment, totalling ₹1,680 crore, along with interest, due on 17 August on account of the acquisition of 5G airwaves last year, the company said on Monday. The company added that one of the promoters will provide ₹2,000 crore financial support if the company requires funds for making the payment, without specifying the promoter entity.