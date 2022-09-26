Vi Business deploys 16.7 lakh smart meters for EESL in UP, Haryana discoms

EESL is deploying India's first large-scale smart metering project under the Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, New Delhi and Andaman. EESL has taken IoT Services from Vodafone Idea for the network connectivity in discoms of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. About 5.16 lakh smart meters have been deployed in discoms of Haryana and 11.55 lakh in discoms of Uttar Pradesh.